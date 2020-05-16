Lansing artist hosts drive-thru art sale

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– After the cancellation of art festivals across Mid-Michigan, one Lansing artist decided to get creative and set up a social distance drive-thru style art sale.

“Art festivals are a big thing for me and all the art festivals that I had from the first weekend in may to the last weekend in July are canceled,” Varhaus Artist Jason Keusch said. “I’m trying to step outside of the norm of what people do every day with the rules of society to make a living.”

Today would’ve been Keusch’s third time participating in the Michigan State University Arts and Crafts Festival, but instead, he hosted his second drive-thru art sale. Customers didn’t even have to leave their cars to see or purchase the art.

Pieces of original art created by Jason Keusch are setup outside his Lansing studio as part of a drive-thru art sale

“Everything i do is based on Romans 12:2– be not conformed to the patterns of this world and so I attempt to do commerce in a way that’s different than the rigid rules of normal sales and making items,” Keusch said.

Unfortunately, this afternoon’s sale was the last at his Lansing studio.

“I’ve only been hear for a year and I can’t afford it any longer. Which isn’t a sad story it’s an exciting story,” Keusch said.

Keush isn’t giving up art. Instead, he’s moving his studio back home.

An original piece of artwork created by Jason Keusch

“I’ve really enjoyed being at home with my wife so having my studio at home for the first time will be cheaper, more profitable.”

But for this artist, it isn’t all about the money.

“Really I only make these to maybe make the world a little bit better and that doesn’t necessarily mean that someone’s gotta buy them, or that somebody’s gotta share them on Facebook or do something like that. Maybe someone enjoys them just by looking or maybe someone sees that I quit my professional job and became an artist and made that professional,” Keusch said.

You can view some of Keusch’s work here.