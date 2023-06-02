LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — ArtPath, a walkable outdoor art exhibit on the Lansing River Trail, is launching for the summer season with a special kickoff event Friday.

Say Hello to Summer, hosted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rotary Park in downtown Lansing, is a special event to commemorate the beginning of ArtPath’s sixth edition.

The free event will include live music, vendors and lots of fun activities where guests can participate.

ArtPath is a collection of murals, sculptures and unique installations that dot the path along the Lansing River Trail. This year features 20 exhibiting artists from across Michigan.

The special public art event is produced by the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center as part of a partnership with Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department.

To learn more about the new stuff coming to ArtPath, including a map and a list of artists, you can visit its official website.