Lansing-based dispensary holding school supply drive

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Botanical Company is partnering with it’s Franklin Fields grow operation to hold a school supply drive as local schools prepare to return to in-person learning.

The program is from March 8th to March 28th.

People are encouraged to drop off supplies at their location in Lansing.

They are collecting hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, markers, glue sticks, pens, pencils and paper.

All donations are going to local education agencies that will then distribute the items to schools that need it the most.