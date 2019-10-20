“Lansing Batman” works to empower community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The headliner at today’s How-To Halloween event was the “Lansing Batman.”

He’s well-known in not just the Halloween community, but all across mid-Michigan.

He’s working to change a negative and stressful situation in his life into something more positive.

“I had an accident and it propelled me into the bat suit and then into becoming the president of this group,” said Shamus Smith, also known as the Lansing Batman.

The man behind the mask is Shamus Smith and the group he’s talking about is the League of Enchantment.

It’s a local non-profit that visits hospitalized children in superhero costumes, but unfortunately, it took a dark time in Smith’s life to get where he is today.

“A little boy ran out in the road in front of me and I hit him, almost killed him,” said Smith. “I went to visit him. Him and I actually sat down and watched ‘Batman vs. Superman.’ I grew up with a love of Batman, he loved Batman as well, so we connected on that.”

It was in that moment Smith started a new beginning.

“It’s helping my communities; it’s helping other people,” said Smith.

Katie Whittaker is the treasurer of the group.

“It honestly just brightens up the entire floor and there’s no better feeling to put a smile on a kid’s face,” said Whittaker.

Smith is just glad he can use something he loves to help not only himself, but others get through a tough time in their lives.

“There’s a bigger, yet smaller world out there, and we can help people by just being nerds, by having fun with what we love,” said Smith.

For more information about the League of Enchantment, click here.