LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing announced Wednesday that it will begin curbside storm debris collection and will host a storm debris drop-off site.

“Now we will begin the lengthy process of picking up tree limbs and other debris from last week’s storm,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “We are asking for residents to be patient as our crews work their way through the city.”

The drop-off site will be at Crego Park, at 1600 Fidelity Road in Lansing, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drop-off is only for Lansing residents, the city said, and they will require ID for entry. There will be no cost to drop off debris.

The city said it might add future dates for drop-off, depending on the amount of debris that people drop off this Saturday.

Officials clarified that the drop-off is only for natural debris from fallen trees and yard waste, and that they will not accept any other kind of materials.

Starting Sept. 5, curbside storm debris collection for Lansing residents will begin. \

Officials said the service will have different guidelines from regular yard waste collection and will follow a different schedule.

The city said you should place your storm debris separately from your yard waste, as they won’t be collecting the two together. The follow guidelines apply for natural debris:

The pick-up is only for natural debris from trees and other large yard waste. Smaller yard waste should follow regular collection guidelines.

Debris from trees must be no longer than eight feet.

If possible, keep branches intact to allow for easier collection.

You must place debris at the curb for collection.

Branches and other large debris must not block the sidewalk or be in the roadway.

If possible, keep piles of storm debris from trees below three feet in height, to maintain sight lines for drivers and foot traffic.

The city anticipates that the curbside storm debris collection will take several weeks. Collection will be continuous, rather than following the biweekly yard waste schedule.

City officials said you should start placing your storm debris at the curb ahead of Tuesday, Sept. 5.

They clarified that large or build items that area trash are not eligible for drop-off with natural debris from trees, and that large or build items can be collected through the city’s Bulk Item Collection System.

Lansing has created a tree storm debris collection progress map, so you can track when the city has completed collection in your area.

Officials said they will regularly update information on the Public Service Department‘s page. For more information and resources about storm debris cleanup, click here.