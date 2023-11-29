LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A tentative agreement has been reached by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) workers after more than two months on the picket line.

The tentative deal was announced Tuesday night and while it’s a time many BCBS workers have been anticipating, some believe the strike could have ended much sooner with the right support. However, many members feel like the Blue Cross strike was a bit overlooked.

Lansing Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW union workers ready to return. (WLNS)

After 77 days, Local UAW 2256 members can put down their picket sign and potentially sign a new tentative deal. “It was hard financially, but there were some pros to it as well,” Gina Schaffer said. She has been with BCBS for four years. “Being able to show my daughter what it means to fight for what you deserve, so being on strike with her was really monumental.”

The Local 2256 vice president says he and others are glad to see that the deal will deliver higher wages and job security. “I hear some good stuff,” Alan Harris, vice president of Local 2256 told 6 News. “I hear that we still have some work to do, maybe on the next contract.”

“Not doing the thing that you enjoy doing, was uh, it got to be a bit wearing,” Scott Ketchum who has been with BCBS for four years said.

Some say support from government officials could have brought the strike to a close sooner. “It has been a little disappointing that we haven’t gotten any support from our governor,” Schaffer said. “Which is surprising since her father was the CEO prior to Dan Loepp. And she’s been really vocal about the UAW strikes, mostly with the Big Three. So, that kind of hurts not getting the support from her.”

But what appeared to be important to all the workers 6 News spoke with today, is servicing the customers as soon as possible.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan CEO Daniel Loepp released a statement Tuesday night writing he “Does want to thank UAW President Shawn Fain for working directly with him to get to the starting line of the ratification process.”