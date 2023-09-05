LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A member of the Lansing Board of Education, Kurt Richardson, resigned from his post on Friday, leaving a vacancy.

Michigan law requires a board of education to fill a vacancy within 30 days. Applicants are asked to file a letter of interest and application by Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

The Board will interview candidates for the position on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. The body will deliberate its choice on Sept. 21. The new board member is expected to take the oath of office and begin serving on Sept. 29.

Richardson accepted a position with Michigan State University Football in August, as director of player engagement. A press release from the district says Richardson’s resignation was to “for a new job opportunity.”

Richardson finished third in a six-person race for three, six-year terms on the Board of Education last November. Applications will be submitted to board president Rachel Willis by Google Form or by email to rachel.willis@lansingschools.net and more information is available to anyone who is interested by arrangement via telephone by calling the school district at 517-755-1010.

