LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light has banded three falcon babies located at their Eckert plant.

The chicks, Stef, Volt and Frightful were hatched on camera in April.

The BWL plant has served as a nesting sight for peregrine falcons since 2004.

Peregrine falcons are an endangered species in Michigan and mate for life.

Take a look.