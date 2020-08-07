Lansing Board of Water and Light raises beam in honor of October airport crash victims

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light raised the last steel beam for the Delta Energy Park Thursday.

The beam placed was signed by BWL employees and honors the plane crash victims who lost their lives last fall commuting to the job site.

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.) – The condition of one of the people critically injured in the crash of a small plane today has been upgraded to stable. Three other people aboard the single-engine plane died in the morning crash. The other two people aboard remain in critical condition.

ORIGINAL STORY – Three people are dead and three others are critically injured after a plane crashed just outside the Capital Region International Airport.

The six-passenger, single-engine plane crashed this morning just before 9 a.m.

In the raw video below from a 6 News viewer, smoke is seen coming from the wreckage about :30 seconds into the clip.

The plane had flown to Lansing from Indianapolis. There were two pilots on board and four passengers. It’s not yet clear whether the people who died were the pilots, passengers, or both.

Officials at a late-morning press conference did say the passengers did not appear to be related or members of a family.

>>>Watch the entire news conference below:

They’re waiting until next of kin have been notified before releasing the identities of the people who died.

Officials say while it was a “hard landing”, the plane was relatively intact. While smoke was seen coming from the aircraft, they say there was no fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration is sending staffers to the airport to conduct an investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified about the crash.

Roads near the airport are closed at this time.

There were initial reports that there were people walking around the crash.

It is not known what caused the plane to crash.