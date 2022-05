LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A beloved Lansing event is coming to a close.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light’s annual chili cook-off has officially retired.

The event has been held annually for 24 years at Jackson Field, the Lansing Lugnuts’ home turf.

Those who attended in years past had the opportunity to eat chili, listen to music, and socialize – all on the Lugnuts’ baseball field.