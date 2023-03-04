LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the past 28 years, Hannah’s House has been helping to provide pregnant women with a place to stay.

The organization raises most of its money through fundraisers like Saturday’s event Bowling for Babies.

Dozens of people showed up for the event on Saturday to help out with the cause. One attendee said it was incredible to see how many people showed up to help make a difference.

“It just feels good to know that there are a lot of people that are here to be behind them and support them, even if we don’t know them personally,” Eryka Parsons said.

Parsons is a mother of one and has another on the way. She said she couldn’t imagine what these women are going through when they have nobody else to rely on.

“Being pregnant in general, all the changes that happen emotionally and physically. Having that support system is so important and I couldn’t imagine not having that extra support,” Parsons said.

Alongside Parsons was her husband, who said he was there to show what a “positive male role model” looks like.

“There is a lot of statistics that show the positivity of a male role model. If I can be support to the women and children that is a great thing,” Ross Parsons said.

The money raised by Saturday’s event will go toward the many projects hosted by Hannah’s House like free housing, tuition support and parenting classes.

One organizer said the funds also go toward taking women on trips to make them feel loved and appreciated.

“We’ve gone to Fenner for some walks and picture taking, and we’ve gone to some of the vents downtown in Lansing. So just something to give what’s good, what’s true, and what’s beautiful in life,” said Susan Ayers, executive director of Hannah’s House.