LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing native and former NBA player Desmond Ferguson is expanding his successful hometown sportswear business.

Moneyball Sportswear is celebrating the opening of its new headquarters at 927 West Saginaw St. with a community celebration from May 17-20.

“This is a significant milestone for our company, and it’s an opportunity for us to show our commitment to the community and the people we serve,” said Ferguson, Moneyball founder and CEO, in a press release.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will be among the attendees.

The headquarters will be in a 5,000-square-foot building, part of a $1 million brownfield rehabilitation project on Lansing’s west side.

Moneyball was established 21 years ago and has been providing free youth basketball clinics for 17 years, as well as producing thousands of uniforms for sports teams domestically and internationally.

They now have stores in Lansing, Okemos and Southfield.

“Our commitment to Black ownership is an essential part of our business,” said Ferguson. “We believe that when we come together, we can achieve great things. Our new headquarters is proof or that.”

Moneyball’s breakdown of events for the May 17-20 celebration is as follows:

● May 17 – Ribbon Cutting with Mayor Andy Schor and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, 4 p.m.

Community Think Tank and Panel, 6-8 p.m.

● May 18 – Custom T-Shirt Design

● May 19 – Fashion Show

● May 20 – MSU Athletics Meet & Greet