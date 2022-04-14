LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s just something about beer and baseball that go perfectly together, and now Rally Cap, the official beer for the Lugnuts is available on tap.

Dozens of people gathered tonight at the Lansing Brewing Company to try it out.

The beer is an American pale wheat ale, and you can even grab a pint when you’re at a Lugnuts game.

The head brewer of landing Brewing Company says it just makes sense for the brewery and Lugnuts to team up.

“It’s our collaboration beer, the official beer of the Lugnuts. We’ve been talking about it for six or seven months now. And after a lot of awesome meetings and plannings and casings and meetings,” said Head Brewer Chris Ward.

The beer will be available until baseball season is over.