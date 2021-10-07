Suspect arrested in Oct. 6 Lansing burglary case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department arrested Casharie Zachary Lamb, 18, for an alleged burglary that occurred on Wednesday, October 6.

At approximately 7:24 a.m., Lansing Police officers were dispatched to a house on the 900 block of W. Lapeer St. 911 dispatch advised the officers that two men were attempting to break into the house.

Police discovered that the door had been forced open and that noises could be heard from inside the home.

When police identified themselves, both people in the house ran from the officers. Police gave chase and arrested Lamb without incident. A loaded handgun was found on his person.

Lamb is charged with one count of home invasion in the 2nd degree, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of obstructing/resisting/assault on a police officer.