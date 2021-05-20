Lansing business payroll fraud case ends in guilty plea

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Camron Gnass, who owns Traction Advertising Agency in Lansing has plead guilty to withholding more than $52,000 from his employees.

Gnass was charged in 2019 and was the first person charged in an investigation lead by the Attorney General’s Office Department Payroll Fraud Enforcement Unit.

Gnass was charged in 2019 with:

four counts of larceny by conversion (more than $1,000 but less than $20,000), a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine or three times the value obtained, whichever is greater;

four counts of larceny by false pretenses (more than $1,000 but less than $20,000), a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine or three times the value obtained, whichever is greater;

four counts of receiving and concealing stolen or converted property (more than $1,000 but less than $20,000), a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine; and

one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison with a maximum fine of $100,000.

Today, he plead guilty to:

one count of larceny by conversion ($1,000 or more, but less than $20,000); and

two added counts of larceny by conversion (less than $200), a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine or three times the value obtained, whichever is greater.

The other charges were dropped as Gnass successfully paid restitution.

Gnass admitted to wrongdoing, to which Attorney General Dana Nessel said: ““Employees should never have to second guess where their hard-earned retirement money is going,” Nessel said. “I acknowledge Mr. Gnass’ admission of wrongdoing in this case and commend the hard work by our Payroll Fraud”