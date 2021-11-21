Lansing businesses need more staff for holiday season

In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo a passer-by walks past a hiring for the holidays sign near an entrance to a Target store location, in Westwood, Mass. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, payroll processor ADP reports on how many jobs its survey estimates U.S. companies added in November. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several businesses across the country are still struggling to hire employees, and with the holiday season in full swing, many stores need help handling the large crowds of holiday shoppers.

If you’re searching online for holiday jobs in Mid-Michigan, several big brand companies like Burlington, and Macy’s will come up. The Lansing Chamber of Commerce says locally owned businesses in the area are also in need of more employees this holiday.

“We’re seeing employers get really creative in engaging their talent, from sign-on bonuses to other compensation type increases to different volunteer opportunities, different paid holidays, things of that nature,” said Michelle Rahl, Vice President of Member Engagement for Lansing Chamber of Commerce.

Hiring signs are up as the holidays inch closer. Rahl says she expects more people to shop local to avoid shipping and supply chain concerns.



“Folks who are making it a priority to shop local and then again, as we were heading out of this pandemic high number of jobs available, it’s all kind of coming together and converging and making kind of this perfect storm of challenges for employers this holiday season,” she said.

This means shops could be in need of even more people.

“So we are definitely seeing employers wanting to hire more and fill more positions,” said Rahl.

She says some store owners and managers she works with have to step into positions that aren’t filled.

“Whether that’s running meals from the kitchen out to the tables, helping housekeepers or other hotel staff. We find employers are really trying to max out their capacity. They have to max out their capacity within themselves and their team just to keep their business operational,” said Rahl.

Local businesses are not the only places needing more staff. Stores like Urban Outfitters, Target, and even Bath & Body Works have posted several job openings.



“Businesses have really been trying to be really, really creative to figure out again, again, how to solve this problem,” said Rahl.

If you’re looking for a job this holiday season, Rahl said you can find several resources with Capital Area, Michigan Job Works, and several job boards.