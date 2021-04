LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light has a camera set up to monitor a falcon in it’s nest and after a long wait, the eggs have hatched.

The BWL has served as a nesting site for peregrine falcons since 2004, according to their website.

Peregrine falcons mate for life and are an endangered species in Michigan.

On Wednesday, the BWL posted an update on their Facebook page that the first egg had hatched.