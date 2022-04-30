LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting on their outage map that 18,793 of their customers are without power.

As of 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, there were 439 active outages, but that number remains fluid.

The outages are mostly clustered in the south side of Lansing.

6 News has received numerous calls from viewers reporting that they are without power.

From a weather standpoint, the Stormtracker 6 team says there hasn’t been anything obvious that would cause the outage.

As of around 1:00 p.m. the highest wind gust in the area has been 26 miles per hour, however winds are expected to pick up throughout the day.

Stay tuned with 6 News as we will continue to update you on this situation.