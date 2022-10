LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ever seen a haunted car wash?

Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Saginaw Highway in Lansing is transforming itself for two weekend Halloween celebrations on Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-30.

The “Tunnel of Terror” will not only allow you to get a proper haunted house experience with plenty of scares to go around, but it will also leave your car fresh and squeaky clean.

Talk about two birds with one stone.

For more information about the Tunnel of Terror event, visit this link.