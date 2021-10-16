Lansing Catholic finishes second in D4 state finals after post-round controversy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A year ago, the Lansing Catholic girls golf team finished as runners-up in the Division 4 state finals. This year, the Cougars were looking to take it one step further.

After round one on Friday, Lansing Catholic was atop the leaderboard with a score of 335, one stroke better than Montague and 13 better than Jackson Lumen Christi. On Saturday, the Cougars and Wildcats would continue to stay neck-and-neck at the top of the standings.

So much so, that once the final round came to an end, officials didn’t know who won.

When both teams turned in their scorecard, there were questions about whether or not a Montague golfer, Claire Meacham, had a two-putt or a one-putt on Hole 15. Montague was convinced it was a one-putt, while Lansing Catholic and Lumen Christi thought it was a two-putt, but wasn’t 100% certain.

If it was a two-putt then Lansing Catholic would have won the tournament by one stroke. But since officials weren’t able to get an official ruling they, by rule, had to side with the golfer whose stroke was in question.

“We’re all there for each other. We know what we think is the truth and all we can say is that we’re excited and that in our hearts we know we did amazing today,” Lansing Catholic senior golfer, Amanda Melling said.

“You know what you know and you just have to be the bigger person,” Lansing Catholic senior golfer, Sailor Somerville said. “Integrity is important and we know that through our program.”

Montague was awarded the one-putt, which tied the Wildcats and Lansing Catholic at 675, at the end of the round. So, by rule, the tiebreaker goes to the team with the lowest score from its 5th golfer. That went in favor of Meacham, and Montague would go on to take home the D4 state title.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for the Cougars, especially for the three seniors.

“They’re the ones that took it the toughest because they came in second place as juniors, and said ‘this is our senior year, maybe we could win it,’ but we couldn’t get any closer than we did today,” Lansing Catholic coach, Kim Johnson said with high spirits.

“I know every single girl on this team worked their hardest and did their best, and it really paid off this season,” Melling said.

Somerville said, “Being here this weekend, it’s the cherry on the cake for me, it’s the cherry on the ice cream. It’s just been an amazing ride.”