Lansing Catholic Shows Mental Toughness In Close Win

The Lansing Catholic Cougars volleyball team came into Tuesday night’s match against Charlotte undefeated and hoping to another win to their perfect record.

The Cougars won the first set 25-23, then the second set 25-21 but in the third set, the Orioles made a comeback to keep the match going winning 25-23. The fourth set saw Charlotte continue their momentum and get off a to a big lead but the Cougars stayed within striking distance.

Lansing Catholic first-year head coach Kevin McMillan called a timeout down 16-19 and helped his players redirect their focus. After the timeout, the Cougars went on a 9-1 run to win the match and the fourth set 25-20.

When speaking with us after the game Coach McMillan was proud of the mental toughness his players showed during the match.

“Congratulations to Charlotte for making it difficult on us tonight and I was really proud of our team’s effort to come back and fight through that,” said McMillan. “We played from behind the whole night and to see that fortitude out of these kids is really great to see. They’re tough kids I mean bottom line they wanna win they wanna do it the right way they love each other and so I never feel like we’re ever out of set no matter what the score is and it helps me stay calm it helps me stay centered and really focus on them instead of focusing on the outside things we can’t control.”

The Cougars will host DeWitt on Thursday night for their next match which will start at 7 p.m.