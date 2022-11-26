LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year.

Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level.

“I thought I was going to play basketball the whole time,” Pricco said. “It wasn’t until my junior year when I was like maybe I’ll try to run in college.”

As a junior, Pricco finished seventh in the Division 3 cross country state finals and set the 400-meter-dash school record during the track season. It ultimately propelled her into senior year.

“I just set a ton of goals for myself this summer. I started training harder and obviously my coach (Tim Simpson), I wouldn’t be anywhere without him,” Pricco said.

After taking an official visit to Michigan in October and a runner-up finish in the Division 3 cross country state finals, Pricco received an official scholarship offer to run for the Wolverines in November.

“Over the summer in August I started talking to them, but I’ve always wanted to look at Michigan with the academics. Even before I knew I was going to run there, I knew it was a good school,” Pricco said. “I looked at Butler, Western (Michigan), Loyola and other schools. So, it was a tough decision, but I think ultimately it came down to the fit and how I felt about it.”

Pricco is undecided on what she plans to study at Michigan and for now her focus turns to Basketball season, which begins for the Cougars on Tuesday at home against Detroit Cass Tech.