LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and community groups joined celebrations in Michigan and around the country Thursday, marking the Juneteenth holiday weekend.

Organizers said it’s been a work of passion to keep years of events true to the history and meaning of the day, when enslaved people in the United States learned of their freedom.

That story began more than a thousand miles away in Texas, during the Civil War. In Dallas, the only known original copy of the historic Junteenth general order is on display.

On June 19, 1865, U.S. troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas with the news of the presidential decree that freed enslaved people.

Since then, recognition of the milestone has been growing.

Lansing continued that legacy with its 30th annual Juneteenth celebration.

“It’s symbolic of freedom, and you know for so long our history as African Americans has been hidden, it’s hidden from the textbooks and to see an authentic celebration of this history means so much for so many people,” said State. Rep Sarah Anthony.

Anthony joined other state and city leaders in kicking off three days of celebration at an event at Lansing Community College.

This gathering came hours after governor gretchen whitmer signed the CROWN Act. A bill sponsored by Anthony that outlaws discrimination of natural hairstyles and texture.

That push for representation was echoed by Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, the first Black woman to serve on the bench.

“It’s really hard to be what you can not see. But once when you see it, you can achieve it. And so just being a representation to somebody, you have never know how it can change the trajectory of their life,” said Bolden.

The night was also recognized by the next generation of leaders.

Nine student essays were selected by the Juneteenth education committee each awardee sharing some $1,700 in scholarships and prizes.

For Okemos High School graduate Kennedy Perkins, the biggest honor was sharing the stage with the state leaders and hearing their stories firsthand.

“It really pushes me to be great and one day maybe be the inspiration and representation for a another girl that looks like me,” said Perkins.

