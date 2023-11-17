LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Silver Bells in the City is a family event that has something for everyone.

The Electric Light Parade, which steps off Friday evening at 6 p.m., features more than 60 entries and lots of lighted floats and marching bands. Even Santa Claus will make an appearance!

And after all that, the state Christmas tree will be lit on the Capitol lawn, and there will be a community sing, a drone light show and a fireworks display over the Capitol.

Silver Bells is a Lansing tradition that is loved by generations of families and brings people together from all across the state as a way to kick off the holiday season.

If you’d like to stay warm during the parade, you can go to a watch party at the Lansing Community College Gannon Building. The parade will be on the jumbo screens, and there will be a lot of fun activities like cookie decorating, craft making, a hot cocoa bar, and even a real reindeer on the circle drive.