LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Center is getting $5 million from the state, which will be used to fund its first major upgrades in more than 15 years.

Managed by the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority, LEPFA, the Lansing Center was first opened in 1987 and hosts more than 250 events a year and brings more than 230,000 visitors to the city.

The $5 million appropriation from the state of Michigan will be used for renovations such as safety and security upgrades, roof repairs, technological improvements, new flooring and furnishings, and new food service options.

“The Lansing Center is an asset to our region attracting visitors and conference-goers from all over. Our city has experienced tremendous growth since this center was built in 1987,” said Scott Keith, president and CEO of LEPFA, in a statement.

“It is time to reflect that growth and vibrancy by bringing a new, modern look; improved energy-efficient lighting; and innovative security upgrades to it.”