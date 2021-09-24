Lansing church host fundraiser for family of double homicide victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Community came together tonight to remember the mother and grandmother who were killed in a shooting last week.

Impact Church in Lansing held a fundraiser memorial tonight in honor of Michelle Roper and Alexis Brown. Four children still live with their grandfather in their home, so organizers planned the event tonight to help cover funeral costs and set up a college fund.

Police are still looking for the suspect in that shooting, 23-year-old Brion Reynolds. If you know anything about where he can be found call crime stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

The church is hosting several other fundraisers for the family which you can find below: