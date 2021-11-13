Lansing church host stop the violence concert

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There have been more than 20 homicides this year in landing, surpassing the number of homicides in 2020. Some church members in the capital city say something needs to be done.

Today Christ Kingdom Builders Church held a “Stop the violence concert.” Organizers say they wanted people to leave feeling encouraged to do good for the community and spread positivity.

“Just felt it was time to open the doors and let people know that there’s another way, there’s a better way. I’m not saying we don’t get angry, we do but there’s a better way to handle it,” said Audrey Anderson Robins, the youth choir director.

Lansing community members say they are tired of there violence happening in their neighborhoods.

“When I hear these gunshots and things I do a roll call. I get on the phone and I get on messenger and I do a roll call where are you, are you okay,” said Robins.



Today they used music, dance performances, and testimonies to get their message across.

“13 years old I got caught at school Harry Hill with a loaded Glock 9, very dangerous situation. I probably was incarcerated probably 5,6, 7 times,” said Dara Wiseman to the audience as she gave her testimony. “If you want to make the world a better place take a look in the mirror and make the change.”

Members of the church say they want to prevent the youth from getting involved in violence and encourage those in the community to put the guns down.

“If you’re young or old that there is a way that you can help your community turn around and learn the different aspects of how to reach your community,” said Angel Taylor, worship leader for the church.

Robins says it starts with those around them.

“Our youth right now are hungry, they’re looking for something to do and whatever has the strongest presence is what’s taking over. We need more positive programs, more positive people to feed into them,” she said.

This was the first time the church held the event, and organizers say they plan to make it a yearly gathering in the hope to create some change.