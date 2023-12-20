LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Attorney Jim Smiertka doesn’t have much to say about the lawsuit filed Tuesday against the city by the family of Stephan Romero, but he is pushing back on the attorney’s rhetoric.

James Harrington on Tuesday called the death of the 33-year-old “death by government firing squad.”

Lansing Police shot Romero on Dec. 1. They were responding to a call for an active domestic violence incident. While in route to the scene, dispatchers informed them shots had been fired and one person was shot.

Upon arrival, body cam footage shows police giving Romero commands to get on the ground. Stills from redacted footage show Romero with a gun in his waistband and his hand on the gun.

The shooting is under investigation by Michigan State Police.

Smiertka tells 6 News the rhetoric is hurtful to law enforcement and problematic at time when law enforcement recruitment is down.

Deadly police shooting 911 call and bodycam video – Dec. 1, 2023 (Lansing Police Dept.)

“My own person opinion, it denigrates all the police officer in the state of Michigan, especially those statements he made about firing squads and all that,” Smiertka told 6 News. “It’s early in the game, he’s playing into the media and he knows very well that you have follow the rules.”

The Mayor’s Office issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would not comment on the case or the investigation until MSP completed its investigation.