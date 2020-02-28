Lansing City Clerk creates “selfie stations” to encourage voting

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope has created “selfie stations” at the South Washington Election Unit and City Hall to encourage voting.

Swope is also raising awareness of early voting option. The station is located at 2500 S. Washington.

The Election Unit offers free parking, a 24-hour secure drop box, and is conveniently located on CATA Route #2. V

oting will be available at the Election Unit until Election Day at the following:

Mon., Tues., Thurs. & Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, March 9th Only 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (due to state law)

In addition to regular hours, the Election Unit will be open on the following weekend days:

Saturday, March 29th 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 7th 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8th 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Walk-in voting and the selfie-station is also available at the Clerk’s City Hall Office, located on the 9th floor of City Hall at 124 W. Michigan Avenue, during regular office hours 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.