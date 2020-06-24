Lansing City Clerk elected President of Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope was elected by his fellow Michigan city and township clerks to serve a one-year term as the President of the Michigan Association of Muncipal Clerks.

Clerk Swope has a history of leadership in area of election administration and government operations for the State of Michigan. He has piloted new equipment, forms, audits and procedures in partnership with the State of Michigan Bureau of Elections, and has played an integral role in developing best practices for clerks across the State.

Having previously been elected Association President, he is also member of Michigan’s Election Modernization Advisory Committee and represents the Association on the Council of Election Officials often speaking on legislation at the State Capitol.

“I am honored to serve the association members who tirelessly serve both large and small communities across Michigan,” said Clerk Chris Swope. “As President, I will work to fulfill the Association’s Mission to promote, enhance and encourage the professional development and standing of municipal clerks through cooperation, communication and education.”