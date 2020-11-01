Lansing city clerk invites the community to Halloween, voting weekend event

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing city clerk is working to make sure everyone is able to vote safely and this weekend he has teamed up with local organizations to host ‘Souls to the Polls.’

Clerk Chris Swope said Souls to the Polls Trunk-Or-Treat is a family-fun event which encourages City of Lansing residents to register to vote, vote early, and drop off their completed ballots.

The South Washington Office Complex Parking Lot will be turned into a drive-through and socially distanced trick-or-treating experience. There will be food trucks, music, giveaways, and lots of fun.

While there are fall festivities geared toward families in the parking lot during the afternoon each day, voters may still come into the Election Unit Office to register to vote, vote early, or drop off their completed ballot anytime during the extended hours from 10 a.m. 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

This is a safe and socially distanced event is happened on Saturday, Oct. 31 from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.