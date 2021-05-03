Lansing City Council approves proposal to extend property tax; residents will vote in August

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Right now, the City of Lansing is charging 19.44 mills, which is actually more than the state’s millage cap of 18.65.

That’s because in 2016 voters approved for the city to increase the city’s mill, but that extension is ending on June 31st.

So the council is proposing to keep the same rate for the next five years.

Tonight they passed a resolution that will let voters decide in August, whether to keep the current millage. Lansing City Councilmember, Adam Hussain, said that money helps fund several city departments.

“To ensure essential services such as police, fire, road, sidewalk repair,” Councilmember Hussain said.

Lansing Police Chief, Daryl Green, said its critical for the city to have these services.

“The resources that we need from the city, that we saw 20-25 years ago, are less,” Chief Green said.

Lansing Mayor, Andy Schor, said he supports getting more money to the police department.

“We need those bodies, those people who can do the investigations, who can work to get the guns off the streets and those bodies need cars and they need bullet proof vests,” Mayor Schor said.

However, others aren’t so keen on the high tax rate and allocation of some of those resources to the police department, because they are in support of calls to defund the police.

Now that the resolution passed city council, voters will have a chance to weigh in on August 3rd.