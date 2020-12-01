Lansing City Council approves redevelopment of former city market

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council approved both the project plan and lease agreements for the Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club and the proposed redevelopment at the former City Market building.

Detroit Rising Development (DRD) plans to transform the site into the Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club, a hub housing food, drink, games, community classes and entertainment. Detroit Rising Development plans to lease the building, complete improvements to the existing space and add a second-floor mezzanine. All improvements to the site and the building will be financed by DRD.



“The former City Market area is a riverfront space that has the opportunity to bring more vibrancy to Lansing’s Stadium District, Downtown and Eastside. I am appreciative of the investment by Detroit Rising Development in our city. Their plan to revitalize this area and offer a wide variety of new food options and entertainment for our residents and visitors will have a lasting effect in this area of our city. City Council has approved this project and the redevelopment will move forward, even in these tough times.” said Mayor Schor.

Detroit Rising Development (DRD) is a growing real estate development and construction management company. They focus on commercial redevelopment projects in walkable, urban neighborhoods. The Detroit-based company was drawn to Lansing because of its vibrant downtown, friendly business community, and accessible waterfront. In 2018, the DRD team completed the Detroit Shipping Company, a collective of 23 shipping containers that together house five food truck-style eateries, two bars, an art gallery, stage and private event space. The Detroit Shipping Company project is serving as the inspiration for the Lansing Shuffleboard & Social Club.

“The Detroit Rising Development team is looking forward to reviving this building and property, that is clearly very important to the people of Lansing. Council’s approval tonight gives my team the go ahead to really start having meaningful conversations with banks, investors and the all-important food vendors and chefs,” said DRD Founder, Jon Hartzell.

The DRD team is working to secure final financing for the project. This includes requesting loans from the Lansing Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) and the Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (LBRA) to support operations and make improvements to the City-owned building. These two loan requests are expected to go before the LEDC and LBRA Boards in December for their consideration.