Lansing City Council discusses future of pot shops in the city

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Controversy is stirring over the future of pot shops in the city of Lansing.

As communities work to regulate the rules of buying and selling marijuana locally, the Lansing City Council made a move towards that effort tonight.

The city council had three options when it comes to regulating marijuana.

Number one: opt out and don’t allow recreational marijuana to be sold in the city.

Two: do nothing and go with the state’s rules.

Three: come up with a plan themselves.

They’ve decided to go with the third option.

“I oppose any type of designated consumption establishment.”

“You’ve got a huge number of people still that either did not vote, or did not vote to support that.”

“I don’t want those businesses in my community; I’ll be very blunt about it.”

A concerned community at tonight’s Lansing City Council meeting over the future of pot shops in the city.

Council President Carol Wood announced their plan tonight to address the issue.

The city currently allows 25 businesses to sell medical marijuana. That number will increase to 28 in a couple of months, but the original 25 will be able to sell recreational marijuana as well.

The plan also allows one micro-business per ward where shop owners can grow and sell and one social club where people can consume marijuana on site.

“Having a safe place for people to consume is a good thing, otherwise you get people in the parks or on the street, even though that’s illegal, people still might do it,” said Jeffrey Hank, a co-owner of Edgewood Wellness in Lansing.

Hank thinks the limit on one club and micro-business per ward will hurt the economy as a whole.

“It’d be nice to see opportunity for people and not rules that are too exclusive,” said Hank.

But the council is on a deadline and Wood says the finalized plan will be done soon.

“If we do not create our own ordinance by November 1st, what will happen is any business that has a license through the state will be able to open up their business here in Lansing, so we need to make sure that we have an ordinance in place,” said Wood.

The council has to come up with an ordinance by September 30th in order for their rules to apply.

They’ll host a public hearing on that date as well and make their final decision.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.