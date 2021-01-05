Lansing City Council elects 2021 president, vice president of council

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing City Council voted Monday night to elect the 2021 President and Vice President of the council.

At-Large Council Member Peter Spadafore served as Council President in 2020 and 3rd Ward Council Member Adam Hussain served as Vice President.

A resolution, introduced by Council Member Carol Wood nominated Spadafore as President for 2021 and 3rd Ward Council Member as Vice President.

The resolution was approved unanimously by the council during their virtual meeting on Jan. 4.