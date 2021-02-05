Lansing city council members speak out against Councilman Betz’s texts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing City Counselman, Brandon Betz, is facing backlash from his fellow council members for some controversial texts he sent a resident.

That resident was Michael Lynn Jr., an activist in Lansing.

One of those texts called Lynn a “d*** bad troll who no one listens to.”

Council members are standing up against Betz’s actions. One of those council members was Adam Hussain. He wrote on his Facebook that Betz’s comments were, “incendiary, inappropriate and highly offensive.”

Another council member condemning Betz was Councilwoman Carol Wood. She wrote on Facebook that she is “appalled and sickened” by Betz’s comments. She went onto say she’ll work to keep him accountable for his actions.

Along with his fellow council members, the Michigan League for Public Policy decided to part ways with Betz.

In a statement to Six News, they said, “It is important that our staff be fully committed to our values and mission. The michigan league for public policy and its former staff member have agreed to part ways.”

We’ve reached out to the mayors office and Betz numerous times, but still have not received a response from either.