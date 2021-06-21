Lansing City Council passes federal grant to hire more police officers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing will now be able to go forward with Mayor Andy Schor’s plan to hire five new police officers amidst a spree of violence in the city.
The Lansing City Council tonight passed a federal grant to hire the five additional officers.
Schor released the following statement about the news.
“Tonight, the Lansing City Council voted to pass my proposal to immediately hire five new Lansing Police Officers using grant dollars through the federally funded Community Oriented Police Services Hiring Program. The addition of five new police officers is an important step to strengthen enforcement and increase resources to respond to residents’ calls for assistance and de-escalate matters that can lead to tragic violence.
I want to personally thank the five members of the Lansing City Council that voted for this necessary proposal for the safety of Lansing residents, and recognize Councilmember Carol Wood for ushering this through in an expedited manner.
I will continue to work with residents, community leaders, and the Gun Violence Task Force to ensure justice for victims and further our effort toward the prevention of gun violence.”Lansing Mayor Andy Schor