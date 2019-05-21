Lansing City Council rejects Mayor’s renewable energy investment proposal

Mayor Andy Schor introduced a proposal back in March calling for $284 thousand to go towards the Lansing Board of Water and Light’s “GreenWise Power Program.”

“I do believe Lansing should be using 100 percent renewable energy. The city council disagreed,” Mayor Schor said.

The city’s $135.5 million budget was passed at last night’s meeting, but the Mayor’s energy investment proposal was not part of it.

“They moved the money into basically a Chief Restructuring Officer,” Mayor Schor said.

The Mayor said he’s disappointed Lansing will not be the first city in Michigan to function on renewable energy, but he’s pleased with the creation of the restructuring officer position that has potential to help the city work towards saving energy.

“I’m willing to go along with that. We had some compromise that I think was important,” Mayor Schor said.

Council Member Peter Spadafore believes there are better ways to invest the money.

“The way we did that in this budget was investing $175,000 in energy reductions through our enterprise funds,” Councilman Spadafore said.

Those funds would go to wastewater, sewage, parking, and other areas looking to reduce the amount of energy consumed.

“When we look at the city budget, it did not include the renewable energy credits, but there are ongoing efforts all around the city, including at the city council to help reduce energy consumption and our carbon footprint,” Councilman Spadafore said.

Mayor Schor also added that there are some things in the budget he is not completely comfortable with, but overall he is pleased with the approval.