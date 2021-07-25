Lansing City Council to vote on Racial Justice Equity Plan tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing City Council will vote on the proposed Racial Justice and Equity Plan this week.

For the past year, the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance looked closely at policies and practices to figure out how to end violence and racism in Lansing. People living in Lansing had the opportunity to fill out a survey that the alliance would analyze in its report.

Some of the findings from were:

People of color and the LGBTQ community don’t have access to art funding in Lansing

34% stated they were treated fairly by Lansing Police Department during traffic stop

8% stated they were not treated fairly by Lansing Police Department during traffic stop

Some City of Lansing employees don’t feel open to challenge leadership

The City Council meeting is scheduled for tomorrow night, July 26th at 7:00 pm.