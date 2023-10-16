LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing City Council unanimously approved resolutions Monday night supporting the striking workers at both Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Big 3 automakers.

On Sept. 13, 1,400 BCBS of Michigan UAW members hit the picket line.

Autoworkers began “stand-up” strikes September 15. The strategy had the union call for targeted strikes at specific locations. The Lansing Redistribution Center was the first Lansing area local to hit the picket line against GM, on Sept. 22. A week later, the Delta Township Assembly Plant workers hit the lines.

Lansing City Councilmember Jeremy Garza reads a resolution to striking members of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Monday night. (WLNS)

The resolution supporting autoworkers concluded:

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Lansing City Council supports the

workers employed by or affected by the strike and urges the Big 3 resolve this strike as

soon as possible, by honoring the dignity of those who have helped make the Big 3

prosperous over the years.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Lansing City Council encourages our fellow

elected officials to stand in solidarity with working families in our communities. Lansing City Council Resolution

“On the resolution, President Wood?” asked City Clerk Chris Swope in a roll call vote.

“I stand with the UAW,” replied Wood as she rose from her seat at the council rostrum behind a small crowd of UAW members who work at GM.