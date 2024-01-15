LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing City Hall experienced flooding over the weekend.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope posted photos to Facebook showing flooding to the City Council Chambers on the 10th floor of the building, as well as water and a dislodged ceiling tile in the hallway of the 9th floor. Swope tells 6 News tonight the flooding also entered the Clerk’s document vault, located on the 9th floor.

He tells 6 News the cause of the flooding is unclear.

Lansing City Council President Jeremy Garza tells 6 News by text message the damage was from “a roof leak in the chambers of city council.”

The city hall was complete in 1958, and city officials have complained for years about the dollars needed to keep the facility open and safe. A plan to move city hall to the former Masonic Temple, just blocks south, was announced earlier this year.

Water damage on Lansing City Hall’s 9th Floor. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS SWOPE) Water damage and standing water in Lansing City Hall’s Tony Benevides City Council Chambers. (COURTESY PHOTO CHRIS SWOPE) Water damage and standing water in Lansing City Hall’s Tony Benevides City Council Chambers. (COURTESY PHOTO CHRIS SWOPE) Water leaking into the Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope’s document vault located on the 9th floor of City Hall. (COURTESY PHOTO CHRIS SWOPE)

An attempt to sell the aging building under former Mayor Virg Bernero came to a halt when Andy Schor took office. Plans for a city hall relocation had not been developed to include a location for the 54-A District Court or the police lock-up facility. Schor backed out of plans to allow a Chicago-based developer to purchase the prime real estate and develop it into eateries and hotel rooms early in his first term.

But with the Masonic Temple project on the table, Schor has indicated he plans to work with the Chicago developer to redevelop the current city hall into the reuse as a hotel and eateries.