LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing city office buildings will now reopen to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic. This includes the city hall, the mayor’s office, and community centers.

In a statement, Mayor Andy Schor says he’s thrilled to be opening city offices, and he thanks the public for their patience.

Schor added it`s time to move from surviving the pandemic to thriving in the capital city.