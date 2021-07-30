Lansing Common reflects on successful inaugural season

The Lansing Common Football Club gathered at midfield to reflect on the season and the memories they made together, after its final practice of the season, on July 29.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Common Football Club will see its inaugural season come to an end on Sunday when the Robins host Livonia City FC in their season finale. On Thursday night, LCFC held its final practice, and after training was finished the team gathered at midfield to talk about what each means to one another.

“The entire team improved drastically. We all wanted to get better, and better. Every single session was intensity after intensity, so it was just a really fun environment to be a part of,” Haslett alum, Shady Omar said.

“Little by little over the last two weeks, guys have been leaving for their college programs and it’s been tough because this is kind of like a family here,” Lansing Common coach, Josh Oakley said. “I think it sets the stage for the future.”

This first season has been a successful one for LCFC. On the 4th of July, the Robins took down first-place Detroit City FC U23s, 3-0, which was the only loss DCFC U23s suffered all season. On top of that, the Robins have already secured second place in the Midwest Premier League East Division, and with a win on Saturday, LCFC will get to ten wins this season. And the team has done it all with a group of guys that range from 18 years olds to 28 years old.

“Ten years is a big difference, but it’s cool how we can all came together to play the same game in front of these wonderful fans, that have supported us for so long in the Lansing area,” Lansing Common goalie and incoming Michigan State soccer freshman, Zac Kelly.

“From the being, we saw what the board members did for the entire team to come together. So, we said the least we could do is give 100% effort,” Omar said.

“We gauge success by a whole lot of metrics and winning is one of them, and we’ve done that, but also winning the community, winning the hearts of so many of these guys,” Oakley said. “They just love being able to play in front of their hometown.”