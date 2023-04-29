LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A local team of doulas, assistants who help and care for expectant mothers through pregnancy, hosted a special community baby shower in Lansing on Saturday.

North Star Birthing Services is a group that provides education, physical and emotional support during birth and postpartum services for expectant mothers in the Lansing and Ingham County area.

Doulas Sharde’ Burton and Domonique Brace said they started North Star Birthing Services to help amplify the voices of birthing persons, especially those of Black women.

Saturday’s event at the Cadillac Room in Lansing was held to support mothers who are most at risk for poor health outcomes in maternal and infant health and to celebrate expectant parents from marginalized backgrounds.

“Given the widening disparities and well-documented medical racism Black mothers experience, many have growing anxieties about their birthing process,” said Burton in a press release.

Attendees were connected with community resources and education and advocacy resources to help ensure that their family thrives beyond the birthing process.

“We want to encourage them in their birth journey,” Burton said.

Learn more about North Star Birthing Services at northstardoulas.com.