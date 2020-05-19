Lansing Community College announces college’s seventh president

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Community College has announced that Steve Robinson will become the college’s seventh president.

After a nationwide search, the LCC Board of Trustees selected Steve Robinson, current president of Owens Community College in Perrysburg, Ohio, as the college’s next leader.

Robinson will succeed President Brent Knight, who will retire June 30.

Robinson was one of four finalists for the role.

His experience in community college spans 23 years and includes teaching, management and organizational operations. Prior to being named Owens Community College’s seventh president in 2018, he served as their vice president of academic affairs and provost. He also led the college through a serious financial crisis.

Robinson has also worked at Mott Community College in Flint as the executive dean of planning and research, the University of Michigan-Flint as a graduate faculty member in English, and faculty advisor and chairperson in the Doctorate in Community College Leadership program at Ferris State University.

“Dr. Robinson has shown expert skills in managing complexities and has been successful at overcoming challenges,” LCC Board of Trustees chair Lawrence Hidalgo, Jr., said. “We look forward to him working in tandem with our students, faculty, staff and the Board of Trustees to make LCC the best it can be.“

President Brent Knight endorsed the decision. “I trust that the Board of Trustees have selected a very capable successor and I am confident that LCC will continue to serve the community with distinction.”

Robinson holds a Ph.D. in English from Michigan State University, where he also earned B.A. and M.A degrees. His master’s degree is specifically in English Community College Teaching. He began his teaching career at LCC as an intern teaching WRIT 121, and will now return to Mid-Michigan as the college’s next leader.