Lansing Community College chooses firms for presidential search

LANSING —

Lansing Community College selected the firm to guide LCC’s search for a new president.

The LCC Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday Oct. 29 to select Greenwood-Asher and Associates to determine the seventh president to succeed Dr. Brent Knight.

Knigh was LCC’s president since 2008 and announced his retirement in July this year, which will end his career as a college president, a position her first filled when he was 29 years old.

“The experience Greenwood-Asher brings in community college presidential searches, including the search for current president Brent Knight, will be invaluable to the college moving forward,” Board of Trustees chairperson Lawrence Hidalgo, Jr said. “Their proven ability to identify and recruit exemplary candidates while creating a customized plan to meet our present and future needs was a critical factor.”

The firm is spearheaded by founders and partners, Jan Greenwood and Betty Asher. The two have conducted executive searches since 1992 and have deep roots in higher education as they have both served as tenured professors and presidents of universities.