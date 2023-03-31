LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Community College is hosting a celebration of Cesar Chavez’s birthday at the Cesar Chavez Learning Center at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The party will feature history about the Chavez, live music and a birthday cake.

There will also be a presentation and information about LCC’s LUCERO program, which provides a welcoming space where students can receive academic and social support. LUCERO is an acronym in Spanish for Latinos United with Energy, Respect and Pride.

LUCERO focuses on developing student skills in academics, leadership, and professionalism.

LCC’s downtown campus is located at 419 N. Washington Sq. There will be signage leading to the Cesar Chavez Learning Center in room 1313, and there is free parking at the Gannon Ramp.