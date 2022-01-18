Lansing Community College hosts National Day of Racial Healing event

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Lansing Community College has teamed up with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to celebrate National Day of Racial Healing during its “Racial Healing and Transformation Week.”

The college will host multiple events all week to help bring awareness to racism by allowing people to listen, discuss, and heal while celebrating everyone’s common ground of humanity.

Tuesday, January 18. is the National Day of Racial Healing, and L.C.C will host a virtual event with W.K. Kellogg online, from 3 to 5 p.m.



Officials with the college say the whole week will be filled with essential and timely conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion while allowing not only students, but the community to grow together.

“We’re super excited in the office of diversity and inclusion, to just share a week-long, of just amazing activities and opportunities to engage and have timely conversations, about racial healing, and equity injustice. We just invite everybody,” said, Sandra Etherly-Johnson, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at L.C.C.



The following is from the college’s website on what will be the focus:

Find ways to reinforce and honor our common humanity and create space to celebrate the distinct differences that make our communities vibrant. Acknowledge that there are still deep racial divisions in America that must be overcome and healed, and Commit to engaging people from all racial, ethnic, religious and identity groups in genuine efforts to increase understanding, communication, caring and respect for one another.

To find more information from the college, you can click the following link: L.C.C. Events