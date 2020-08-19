Lansing Community College prepares for fall semester

Schools across the county have moved to virtual learning, but there are some technical classes that need in-person training. That’s the case — for Lansing community College.

Dean of technical careers, Kathy Wilhm, says LCC is ready to welcome back students on Monday.

“Having them come in and work on this equipment as you see and work with our faculty and learn those skill sets is critical,” Wilhm said.

Labs have been equipped with PPE and signing in and out will be required– to facilitate contact tracing. Before coming in to the building everyone must pass a health screening and that’s just the beginning.

“Everyone has to wear masks. as you noticed in the hallways we have there are physical distance signage. We have one way signage on our floors,” Wilhm said.

The cafeteria will be closed and te only snacks available will be from vending machines.

Wilhm – says the pandemic has affected enrollment– but more students are seeing the value of community college.

“Overall college enrollment is down- but just in the last two weeks, we’ve seen some significant enrollment and I still anticipate more in the next few days,” she said.