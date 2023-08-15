LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — WalletHub has released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Community Colleges and the Best & Worst Community-College Systems.

To determine where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality.

Based on this data, Lansing Community College was ranked 79 out of 668 schools in the country. This puts Lansing Community College in the top 12 percent of community colleges in the nation.

On the list of States with the Best Community-College Systems, Michigan ranked 13th.

A year of community college is nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college, and for many Americans, it could be a cheaper alternative.

An expert was asked if free college would increase enrollment and graduation rates.

“It is not a surprise that research has found that policies and programs that reduce the financial cost of higher education can have effects on students’ enrollment and retention patterns,” says F. Chris Curran, Associate Professor of the Educational Leadership Program at the University of Florida.

“The Tennessee Promise program led to significant increases in full-time enrollment in community colleges and a boost in graduation rates. Other studies of state and local programs that provide free community college have found similar positive impacts on enrollment and graduation, suggesting financial support is a viable lever for increasing community college enrollment and student outcomes,” he says.